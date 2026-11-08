Passengers Join Pilot In Special Diwali Celebration On Flight

As the world celebrates Diwali today, people are finding different ways to mark the festival of lights. Adding a special touch to the celebrations, pilot Pradeep Krishnan came up with a unique idea to celebrate Diwali with passengers on board his flight, making the occasion memorable for everyone.

In a video shared by Krishnan, he can be heard addressing the passengers and inviting them to take part in a small Diwali celebration. Explaining that Diwali is a festival of lights, he suggested that everyone take out their mobile phones, switch on their torchlights and celebrate the occasion together.

Watch Video Here:

The passengers followed his suggestion and switched on their phone flashlights, joining the pilot in the special celebration.

The simple gesture brought everyone together as passengers marked the festival of lights with their mobile phone torches.

The celebration showed how simple gestures can bring people together and make festivals special.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Happy Diwali to my favourite captain."

Another user noted, "Amazing idea."

"Happy Diwali, innovator," added a third user.

A fourth user noted, "Great Idea."