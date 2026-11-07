Washington Governor Celebrates Diwali With Indian American Community

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by millions of people around the world with prayers, festive decorations, and community gatherings that symbolise the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Marking the occasion, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson joined the Indian community for a Diwali celebration at the Legislative Building. In a social media post, he highlighted the contributions of Indian Americans to the state and extended his wishes to those celebrating the festival.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "We had an incredible celebration of Diwali inside the Legislative Building this week with the Consulate General of India and Sen. Dhingra, and I proclaimed this Sunday to be Diwali, the Festival of Lights in Washington State."

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In his post, Ferguson said Washington State is proud to be home to one of the largest Indian American communities in the United States. He also highlighted the community's growth over the previous decade.

According to the governor, Washington had the fastest-growing Indian American population in the country during the previous decade. He said Indian Americans had made significant contributions to the state.

Ferguson wrote, "To everyone starting their celebration of Diwali today, I hope you have a wonderful festival."

The Diwali celebration reflected Washington State's recognition of the Indian American community and its valuable contributions to society.