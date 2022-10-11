6 Injured After Clash Between Two Communities Over Loud Music In UP: Cops

The incident took place over playing of loud music during near a mosque, police said. (Representational)

Six people, including a policeman, were injured as members of two communities indulged in stone pelting over playing of loud music during a Durga Puja immersion procession in the Baldirai area here on Monday evening, police said.

The incident took place in the evening when the immersion procession was passing at the time of 'azaan' from near a mosque in the Ibrahimpur area while playing DJ music, Circle Officer of Baldirai Rajaram Chaudhary said.

Tempers ran high and both sides indulged in stone pelting as the processionists were asked to lower the sound, he said.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, a police team led by Mr Chaudhary reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

At least six people, including a police constable, suffered injuries in the incident and they were taken to a Community Health Centre, the police officer said.

A police force has been deployed in the area and the situation is under control, he said.

District Magistrate Ravish Gupta and Superintendent of Police Somen Verma also reached the spot after the incident, Mr Chaudhary said.

