6 Dead After Car Carrying Wedding Party Falls Into Well In Madhya Pradesh

The wedding party was headed to attend a wedding in Uttar Pradesh when the accident happened in the Maharajpur police station limits in Madhya Pradesh.

The Maharajpur Police reached the spot soon after the accident and pulled the car out of the well.

At least six people were killed when a car carrying a wedding party fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Tuesday. Three other members of the group were safely rescued from the vehicle.

"The car fell into a well following which six people died, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem," ZY Khan, in-charge Maharajpur police station, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

