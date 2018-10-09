Trending

 Share
EMAIL
PRINT

6 dead, 14 injured in a gas pipeline blast at Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh

Breaking News: 6 dead, 14 injured in a gas pipeline blast at Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh

Six people died and 14 were injured after a blast in the gas pipeline of Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh, about 30 km away from state capital Raipur.

The blast took place in a pipeline at the the steel plant in the town of Bhilai.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

Follow @NDTV on Twitter for breaking news and more.

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Zika VirusNakkheeran GopalHyundai SantroElection DatesHOP LiveNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsBulgarian JournalistTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonHarbhajan SinghAIB ShowMayawati

................................ Advertisement ................................