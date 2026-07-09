6 Arrested As Wildlife Trafficking Racket Busted, 53 Animals Rescued

In a crackdown on illegal wildlife trafficking, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have busted an interstate wildlife smuggling racket, rescuing 53 protected animals and birds and arresting six accused from Mumbai and Kolkata.

The joint operation, carried out with the support of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), led to the rescue of 15 slow lorises, two binturongs, 28 star tortoises, six Egyptian vultures and two shikra birds. All of these species are listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which provides the highest level of legal protection in India.

According to the CBI, the operation was launched after the DRI's Mumbai unit developed specific intelligence about an interstate syndicate allegedly involved in sourcing and trafficking protected wildlife species from different parts of the country.

Acting on the inputs, coordinated searches were conducted at multiple locations in Maharashtra and West Bengal. The CBI registered two FIRs on July 7 and July 8, following which three accused were arrested in Mumbai and three others in Kolkata.

The arrested accused have been identified as Noman Khan, Mohd. Faruq and Insha Shakil from Mumbai, and Saikat Biswas, Mithun Mondal alias Himanshu Mandal, and Arjun Mondal from Kolkata.

Officials said the rescued animals and birds were allegedly procured from various parts of India for illegal trade. After completing the initial legal formalities, the rescued wildlife was handed over to the forest departments of Maharashtra and West Bengal for rehabilitation and safe custody.

The cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, along with charges of criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The CBI said the joint operation highlights the close coordination between central enforcement agencies in dismantling organised wildlife trafficking networks. Further investigation into the racket is underway.