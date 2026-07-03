Cyber Fraudsters Posing As CBI Dupe Ex-UP Refinery Official Of Rs 44 Lakh

A retired official of Mathura Refinery was allegedly duped of Rs 44 lakh by cyber fraudsters who posed as Central Bureau of Investigation officials and threatened him with a fake investigation, police said on Thursday.

According to the FIR, the victim, Gopal Prasad, a resident of Chandralok Colony in Mathura, received a call on March 7 from a woman claiming to be a CBI officer.

Police said she allegedly told him that a case had been registered against him in Bengaluru in connection with suspicious transactions worth Rs 3 crore linked to a Mumbai bank account.

The caller later contacted him repeatedly over WhatsApp, posing as a police inspector, and allegedly threatened to implicate his family members in the investigation, police said.

Fearing legal action, Prasad shared his bank details and one-time passwords (OTPs), following which Rs 22 lakh each was transferred from his accounts on March 10 and March 13, police said, adding that the fraudsters allegedly told him that the money would remain "seized" until the enquiry was completed and would be returned later.

When the amount was not refunded even after four months, he realised he had been cheated and lodged a complaint with the cyber police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Shweta Yadav said an FIR was registered on June 28 and an investigation is underway.

She said another cyber fraud case involving a woman bank employee has also come to light.

Police said the victim, Rajbala, a resident of Dwarikapuri in Mathura, alleged that she received a call on June 25 from a person claiming her pension account KYC needed updating.

After obtaining her OTP on the pretext of completing the process, the fraudster allegedly withdrew Rs 7 lakh from her three bank accounts, they said.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest those involved in both cases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)