55 Fall Sick After Eating Ice Cream At A Function In Madhya Pradesh

Fifty five people fell sick, two of them critically, due to food poisoning after eating ice cream at a religious function in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, officials said today.

Those who took ill included 25 children, they said, adding the ice cream samples have been sent for testing.

These people ate the ice cream prepared and sold by one Dinesh Kushwaha on Wednesday night during a religious function at a temple in Chhatal village, 14 km from the district headquarters, Khargone's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Daulat Singh Chauhan told PTI.

Fifty five people, including 25 children, were admitted to the district hospital after they complained of colic, vomiting and upset stomach due to food poisoning, he said.

Two children were brought to the facility in critical condition. Their health condition is stable now, the official said.

The hospital's Resident Medical Officer Dr Dilip Septa said 20 children and 10 other people have so far been discharged after treatment.

