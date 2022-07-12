5 Major Monuments To Be Illuminated In Tricolour Theme In Delhi: Minister

Delhi government is working on restoration of monuments under its jurisdiction. (File)

Delhi government on Monday said five major monuments in the city would be illuminated in a tricolour theme to mark the 75th year of Independence.

These monuments are -- Birji Khan's Tomb in R K Puram; Baradari Qudsia Bagh in Kashmere Gate; Bara Lao Ka Gumbad at Vasant Udhyan; Gol Gumbaz near Lodhi Flyover; and Tomb of Paik at Mukarba Chowk, according to an official statement.

"Historical monuments in Delhi symbolise India's rich heritage over centuries, protecting them will help future generations appreciate India's history better," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Mr Sisodia on Monday held a high-level meeting with the officials concerned and reviewed the status of monumental sites under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government.

Efforts would be made to complete this process by mid-August, a senior official said.

Delhi government is working on restoration of monuments under its jurisdiction, the deputy chief minister said as he underlined that these extremely important historical buildings have "remained neglected for a longer time" that has caused "much damage" to the heritage structures.

Delhi has a large number of iconic monuments dotting its landscape. While some are located in sprawling gardens, many are languishing in dense neighbourhoods, surrounded by urban agglomerations.

