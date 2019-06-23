5 Killed After Vehicle Skids Off Road, Falls Into 200-Feet Gorge In J&K

The accident happened at Kewal village near Budhal in the border district. (Representational)

At least five persons were killed and three others injured on Sunday when a vehicle fell down into a 200-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.

The accident happened at Kewal village near Budhal in the border district around 4.15 pm, a police official said.

He said a rescue operation was immediately launched after the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge.

Two persons were found dead on the spot while the driver of the vehicle and two others died due to their to injuries on the way to a hospital, the official said.

The three injured were evacuated from the accident site and shifted to the hospital, he added.