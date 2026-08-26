5 Dead After Speeding Car Runs Over Them Near Temple Bihar's Supaul

At least five people died and another was injured after a car ran over them in Bihar's Supaul district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening near the Bajrangbali temple on the Supaul-Pipra main road where a group of villagers had gathered for rituals on the occasion of 'Jhoolan' festival, they said.

"Around 8 pm on Tuesday, a speeding vehicle ran over six people who were standing along the road near the temple. Five of them died, while one is undergoing treatment at a medical facility," Pipra SHO Kishore Kumar said.

The deceased have been identified as Surendra Yadav, Tilayi Das, Raju Das, Bhubneswari Yadav and Krishna Mohan - all residents of Kataiya Goth village.

The post-mortem examination of the bodies have been conducted, he said.

The SHO said the driver of the car fled, and a search is on to trace him.

Meanwhile, enraged locals briefly blocked the Supaul-Pipra main road to protest against the incident, but were later pacified by senior officials, including Supaul Sadar SDO Manohar Kumar Sahu and SDPO Rajiv Ranjan, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)