3 Women Workers Killed, 6 Injured After Tractor Overturns In Bihar's Araria

Three women farm labourers, including two members of a family, were killed and more than six others injured after a tractor carrying workers overturned in Bihar's Araria district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred on the western embankment of the Parihari distributary canal in Sirsia Hanumanganj panchayat.

According to eyewitnesses, a tractor with a trolley carrying 27 women labourers to a paddy field for transplantation work went out of control and overturned.

Three women got trapped beneath the vehicle and died later, while over six others suffered injuries.

The deceased were identified as Meera Devi (45), Naiyya Devi (55), and Ranju Devi (40), all residents of Sirsia Kalan village.

Meera Devi and Naiyya Devi died on the spot, while Ranju Devi succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Naiyya Devi and Ranju Devi were related as mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, officials added.

Bhargama Assistant SHO Sonu Kumar said that the bodies were handed over to the families after conducting post-mortem examinations.

Further legal action would be taken on the basis of applications received from the victims' families, he added.

Circle Officer Pooja Kumari said the families of the deceased would be provided compensation as per government norms.

Immediate financial assistance has already been extended to the bereaved families under the Kabir Antyeshti Yojana, she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)