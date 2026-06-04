3 Dead In Massive Fire At Bihar Hospital's ICU Ward, More Casualties Feared

At least three patients died after a massive fire broke out at a private hospital in Bihar. The blaze erupted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on the fifth floor of the Prasad Hospital, located in the Muzaffarpur district. The death count is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

The fire department received an emergency call at 3:55 am and a team was rushed to the scene. Around 20 people were evacuated from the ICU, and the remaining patients have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

"We rescued 15-20 patients from the ICU of which two died on the spot. The other patients have been moved to nearby hospitals. We don't have an update on their health condition," said Ram Niwas Pandey, an official from the fire department in Muzaffarpur.

Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit caused the fire.

"Around 13 patients were there in ICU and few others were admitted to the CCU. Three deaths have been confirmed so far," said Subrat Kumar Sen, District Magistrate, Muzaffarpur. "Appropriate action will be taken based on the investigation."

The incident comes a day after a fire at a hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar killed 21 and left 26 injured. The fire started at around 8:30 am at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast in the Hauz Rani area. Around 40 guests were at the hotel when the fire erupted, most of them asleep.

Delhi Police said the building had only a single entry and exit point. The windows were permanently sealed, and the main door was sensor-operated. Once the fire spread, guests had very limited options for getting out.