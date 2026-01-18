5 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Overturns In Jharkhand

At least five people, including four women, were killed and 25 others injured after a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at Orsa Bangladara valley under Mahuadanr police station limits.

"A bus carrying a marriage party was coming from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh for a wedding at Mahuadanr in Latehar. The bus overturned, and five people died on the spot. Among them, four were women. The injured were taken to a hospital," Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav told PTI.

The matter is being investigated, he said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked the Latehar deputy commissioner to provide appropriate medical facilities to the injured.

The bus driver Vikas Pathak said around 70 passengers were on the bus.

"The brakes of the bus had failed. Despite attempting to stop the vehicle using the handbrake and switching off the engine, I could not regain control, and the bus eventually overturned," he told reporters. PTI SAN NAM NN

