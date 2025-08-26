5 Cops Injured In Bengal During Clash With Mob Over Kangaroo Court

In West Bengal's Malda, when cops went to rescue a man, accused of harassing a woman who had gone for cattle grazing, they were allegedly attacked with sticks and stones. The visuals from the ground show cops being beaten up by a mob and police vehicles being damaged. The police had reportedly gone to Harishchandrapur village to rescue a man from a people's court called a Kangaroo court, which was allegedly called for by local Trinamool Congress leader Ziaul Haque.

"My sister-in-law had gone to the field with cows when a man from the village forced her to take his number. She refused to accept it, but he forcefully handed over his number. She threw it in the field and returned," said the sister-in-law of the woman who was allegedly abused.

"On her way back, the man followed her and reached the house. My husband confronted the man and found him guilty of misbehaving with our sister. He decided to call a people's court and hold a discussion on the punishment," they added.

Upon receiving this information, the police reached the village, but soon they were encircled by a mob and thrashed with bamboo sticks and stones. At least five police personnel, including two senior cops, were injured.

"At the same time, the police came and took the accused along with them. Trinamool Congress leader Ziaul Haque instructed us to stop the police car," the relative added.

Abdur Rahim Bakshi, District President of Trinamool Congress Party, assured police action. "The main accused in this case will be brought to justice. We expect the police to take proper action against the criminals," he said.

Five people have been arrested for assaulting cops. The prime accused in the harassment case has been arrested too.

