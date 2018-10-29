5 BSF Soldiers Injured In Terrorist Attack In Srinagar

A BSF patrol in vehicle was targeted and fired upon by terrorists in Srinagar. (File)

Five soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) were injured on Monday in a terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar city, the police said.

Terrorists fired at the BSF patrol vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of the Jammu and Kashmir capital around 6:15 pm, resulting in injuries to five troopers, a BSF official said told news agency PTI.

He said the injured personnel, belonging to the 163rd battalion, have been hospitalised and the one soldier is stated to be in serious condition.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to track down the assailants, he added

(With inputs from PTI)