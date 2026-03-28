5 Bihar Teachers Found Drunk While On Educational Tour With Students

Five Bihar government school teachers were arrested at the India-Nepal border in Supaul district on Friday for allegedly being drunk while accompanying students on an educational tour.

According to police, the teachers had traveled to Nepal as part of a tour group of school students under the Chief Minister's 'Bihar Darshan' Scheme. The allegedly drunk teachers were arrested during a security check at the Bhimnagar checkpost while returning.

"These teachers were arriving from Nepal. Routine checks are conducted here for every individual and every vehicle. Today, as part of this process, five individuals were stopped and tested using a breath-analyser machine. All five individuals tested positive," Sanjay Kumar Priyadarshi, a senior cop with the Prohibition department, told reporters.

The officer added that there is complete ban on liquor in Bihar, under which the consumption, purchase, sale, and transportation of alcohol are strictly prohibited.

The teachers have been identified as Shivansh Kumar, Deepnarayan Ram, English Kumar, Dhirendra Kumar and Mithu Kumar.

The arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody following the completion of legal formalities.

The concerned Education Department has also been apprised of this matter so that necessary action may be taken at the departmental level.

Following this incident, considerable outrage is being observed among the local residents.

People argue that such conduct on the part of teachers - who are entrusted with the responsibility of shaping children's futures - is deeply shameful and alarming.

Supal District Magistrate Sawan Kumar clarified that the suspension process against the arrested teachers has been initiated.