405 Items Worth Rs 3,000-Crore In Defence Ministry's 'Made In India' Push

The Defence Ministry has notified the sixth positive indigenisation list, covering 405 defence items with an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore.

The list includes 389 items used by the defence public sector undertakings and 16 items for the Indian Coast Guard. These range from line-replaceable units and subsystems to spares, components, and raw materials that are currently sourced from abroad.

A wide range of platforms are covered, including components for the advanced light helicopter (ALH), light utility helicopter (LUH), Su-30MKI, Light Combat Aircraft, and AL-31FP engine. It also covers the T-72 and T-90 tanks, BMP-II infantry combat vehicles, warships, and several missile systems, including Konkurs-M, Invar, and MRSAM.

Key defence electronics such as radars, sonars, fire control systems, and satellite communication equipment are also part of the list. High Explosive Anti-Tank ammunition is among the other items identified for domestic development.

The indigenisation will be taken up by DPSUs and the Coast Guard through the 'Make' procedure, in-house development, and with the participation of Indian companies, particularly MSMEs and start-ups.

The complete list has been uploaded on the SRIJAN Defence Portal, along with indicative timelines for developing each item in India. Once an item is successfully developed, it will be procured from Indian manufacturers.

The SRIJAN portal was launched in August 2020 to connect defence organisations with Indian industry for developing imported components and equipment locally.

According to the Defence Ministry, more than 33,000 items have been offered for indigenisation through the portal so far. This includes 5,012 items covered under the first five positive indigenisation lists.

More than 15,700 defence items have already been indigenised, resulting in an estimated import substitution of around Rs 9,000 crore over the last five years.

DPSUs have also placed procurement orders worth about Rs 10,000 crore with domestic vendors, including for items developed through in-house production, up to March 2026.

The latest list is aimed at pushing more defence manufacturing into India and reducing dependence on imported components, particularly for equipment already being used by the armed forces and the Coast Guard.