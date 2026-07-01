Defence Panel To Consider Proposals Worth Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore On Friday

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the highest decision-making body on defence procurement in the Ministry of Defence, is set to consider proposals worth over Rs 1 lakh crore at a key meeting scheduled for Friday, July 3. According to sources in the Ministry of Defence, it is expected to be one of the most significant DAC meetings in recent times.

Chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the DAC is expected to consider granting Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to several high-value acquisition proposals aimed at strengthening the operational capabilities of the armed forces.

If approved, the proposals would mark another major step in India's military modernisation programme and the government's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Army Focuses On Modernisation

A significant portion of the proposals relates to the Indian Army, which continues to modernise amid evolving security challenges along India's borders.

Among the major proposals expected to be taken up is the procurement of additional K-9 Vajra self-propelled artillery guns. The 155 mm tracked howitzers, already inducted into service, have demonstrated operational utility in both high-altitude and desert environments.

The DAC is also expected to consider proposals for kamikaze (loitering) munitions, which have become increasingly important in modern warfare because of their precision strike capability.

Other proposals include Verba Man-Portable Air Defence Systems (MANPADS), additional air defence guns and Active Protection Systems (APS) for tanks and armoured fighting vehicles. APS are designed to protect armoured platforms against anti-tank guided missiles and rocket attacks.

Navy And Air Force Proposals

For the Indian Navy, which is upgrading itself to become a blue-water navy, proposals include next-generation heavyweight torpedoes, unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles to strengthen maritime surveillance, anti-submarine operations and mine countermeasure capabilities.

Advanced electronic warfare suites and sonar systems are also expected to be considered to improve underwater detection and surveillance capabilities.

For the Indian Air Force, proposals include long-range stand-off precision missiles, air-to-air refuelling aircraft and advanced air defence radar systems aimed at enhancing operational reach and air defence capabilities.

Push For Indigenous Procurement

An important feature of the proposed acquisitions is the emphasis on indigenous procurement.

Sources told NDTV that the Ministry of Defence has sought proposals from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), which are expected to supply several of the proposed missile systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment and air defence systems.

The procurement plan aligns with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to increase indigenous defence production and reduce dependence on imports.

The Defence Acquisition Council is the top body responsible for approving capital acquisitions for the armed forces.

Acceptance of Necessity is the first formal stage in the procurement process. It establishes the operational requirement and authorises the acquisition process to move forward.

AoN does not amount to a contract award. Once granted, the proposal proceeds to subsequent stages, including the issuance of Requests for Proposal (RFPs), vendor evaluation, commercial negotiations and, eventually, contract signing. The entire process can take several years.

The scale of the proposals expected before the DAC reflects the government's continued focus on strengthening military capabilities and accelerating defence modernisation.