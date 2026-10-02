Hyderabad Techie Nearly Snaps, Admits He Was On Verge Of Hitting Manager After Public Yelling: 'I Regret It'

A techie working at a mid-scale startup in Hyderabad said he almost flipped and was on the verge of hitting his manager after he yelled at him in front of colleagues. In a now-viral social media post, the techie revealed that he joined his current firm last year but feels like 'banging head to a wall' almost every day during his office commute.

The techie highlighted that his manager was one of the most overbearing people he had met. As per him, the manager sat 9-9 in office despite having a 1.2-hour commute one way.

"And he expects the same [from me]. Literally, in the last two 1:1s, one of the major concerns is why I am not reading services or Ai or anything new on weekends. Bro constantly compares," the techie wrote.

The tipping point came last week when the manager shamed the techie in front of the office. However, before he could flip, the techie said he managed to snap back to reality.

"Last week, he yelled at me in front of more than 15 people and I almost flipped, don't know how, but I wasn't me for 5-10 seconds. I was almost on verge of hitting him, but just in time snapped back to reality," he said.

"Last year, while making switch, I had 6 offers, some offering even better comp and work-life balance, but I joined my current company in the name of learning. Now I regret it every day."

Despite wanting to switch jobs, the techie said he was hesitant as it was his third company in the last two years. Another switch might not reflect well on his CV.

"Making another switch will be really bad for my resume; also, if I am able to survive 2 more months, I'll get my retention.

Not sure what to do."

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'Search And Switch'

Offering advice, social media users urged the techie to make the switch as the manager and the upper hierarchy will not change their behaviour any time soon.

"Making a switch in two years is not that bad. I have no idea why you think it will be 'really bad'. Just leave; at the very least talk to the skip manager and ask for a different team," said one user, while another added: "If you're getting good offers then switch. If you continue you won't even learn anything with this type of atmosphere."

A third commented: "Sometimes you need to understand the logic behind it as well. I don't agree what the manager did was good, yelling in front of everyone never works. And it is not a good management strategy. Confront him in a 1:1, let him know that you did not like how he handled things and if it still does not work out, just move."

A fourth said: "Sorry to say this. But we only have two ways to go about it: either align to their asks or switch. We can't expect them to change and teaching is not our headache."