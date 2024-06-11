'400 Paar' Pitch Sowed Doubts About Constitution Being Amended: Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena won seven of the 49 Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra (File)

There was apprehension among people about amendments to the Constitution and the removal of reservations after the "400 paar" pitch in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

The BJP had set itself a target of winning 400 plus seats with help from its NDA partners.

“We suffered losses at some places because of the false narrative (by the Opposition). We also bore the brunt in Maharashtra,” Mr Shinde said at a meeting of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) in Mumbai.

“Due to “400 paar”, people thought there may be some “gadbad” in future on issues like changing the Constitution and removing reservations,” said Mr Shinde, whose party Shiv Sena won seven of the 49 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

CACP is under the jurisdiction of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and recommends Minimum Support Prices for select crops. It was established in 1965 as the Agricultural Prices Commission and was given its present name in 1985.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)