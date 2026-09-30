4 Telangana Men Went To Russia For Work, They Were Forced Into Military

About six months ago, four men travelled to Russia from Telangana on the promise of a job. Now, their families are seeking the Centre and the state government's help in bringing them back home. They are allegedly trapped at a Russian military camp.

The four men have been identified as Bhukya Ravinder, Bhukya Ashok and Megavath Prakash, from the erstwhile Nizamabad district, and Mohammed Afzal Khan of Kamareddy. According to their families, they paid around Rs 3 lakh each to agents for the employment arrangements.

The families claim that the men accepted a civilian job offer at a Russian military facility. They, however, were taken to a forested area, given weapons and subjected to military training.

In a video message, Mohammed Afzal Khan, one of the four men trapped in Russia, said that they are being confined in a jungle.

"We are facing a lot of trouble here," Khan said in a video. "They initially made us do different work, and now, after coming here, they are telling us to do entirely different work. There is a huge problem. They have tied up two or three people."

Khan, 44, said they were being held in a forest and allegedly tied to trees when they attempted to leave. Khan asked people to inform fellow worker Prakash's brothers about the situation and the costs involved in bringing them back.

According to Khan's family, the problem began four months after the four men moved to Russia for work. Their passports were changed, and they were taken to the Ukraine border and forced into military service, the family alleged.

Khan's father, Abbas Khan, and mother expressed deep distress, stating that their son and the other men are facing severe hardships, physical abuse, and danger in the forest and war zones. They are pleading with the Indian government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and state officials to intervene and help rescue their son and bring him safely back home.

"Seven months ago, my father went to Russia and hasn't returned since," Khan's son said in a video message standing beside his mother and sister. "My mother is a person with disability, and I have a younger sister. We are in trouble," he said, asking for help.

Mohammed Afzal Khan and his family.

Khan's wife said that her husband texts her once in every eight to 10 days, and there has been no other communication.

The families have approached the Telangana government's 'Pravasi Prajavani', a dedicated state-level initiative offering help to families of NRIs. The families want the state NRI wing to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Moscow for assistance and repatriation.

The families have demanded that the authorities establish the men's exact location, ensure their safety and secure their return to India.