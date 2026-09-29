As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, Moscow is using every possible tactic to increase recruitment of troops, including roping in US men to fight on the battlefield. Russia is promising them money.

Moscow has duped at least 18 US men into fighting, as per The New York Post.

US recruits are usually paid a $26,000 signing bonus and $2,000 per month.

Among those recruited by Moscow was Seth William Baker, a lance corporal from Gilbert, Arizona. He signed up for Moscow's war and was killed on the front lines three months later.

How Russia Recruits Foreign Troops

Russia is using targeted ads on Facebook, TikTok, and Telegram to recruit people who are poor, vulnerable, and ideologically obsessed, according to The NY Post.

Baker, for example, was discharged from the Marine Corps after he refused to take the COVID vaccine when it was made mandatory for all service members for the Defense Department.

He was indoctrinated online by Russian propaganda and convinced to join the war against Ukraine.

Other recruits include former Massachusetts city councillor Wilmer Puello-Mota, who was on trial for a child porn charge before he fled the country to take part in the war.

The most high-profile case was that of Michael Gloss, the son of a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer who was killed in 2024.

Gloss was killed while trying to help a wounded Russian soldier during an artillery barrage in Donetsk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised Gloss' efforts and presented a medal for outstanding civilian service to US special envoy Steve Witkoff to hand to the 21-year-old's parents.

Ukrainian security officials say almost 29,000 foreigners from 135 different countries are fighting for Russia, many of whom were duped online. Officials say the actual figure may be significantly higher.

While many foreign recruits are enticed by the Russian propaganda, the reality is much different. Many foreign mercenaries have claimed that they faced physical and racist abuse at the hands of Russian soldiers.

Several foreign recruits are sent into frontlines or the "meatgrinder", where they are mostly cannon fodder for Ukrainian drones, soldiers, or artillery. Some are forced to fight even badly injured.

As the war continues with no end near, Putin has ordered ⁠an increase in the size ⁠of the army to 1.55 ⁠million active ‌servicemen, The Guardian reported. A ‌presidential decree was signed on Monday. This will put the size of Russia's armed forces at ⁠2,441,630.