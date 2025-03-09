Advertisement
4 Labourers Die Of Suffocation During Cleaning Water Tank In Mumbai

The incident was reported from Bismillah Space building located on Dimtimkar Road in the Nagpada area around 12.30 pm, said officials.

4 Labourers Die Of Suffocation During Cleaning Water Tank In Mumbai

Four workers suffocated to death while cleaning a water tank at an under-construction building in Mumbai on Sunday, said officials. 

The incident was reported from Bismillah Space building located on Dimtimkar Road in the Nagpada area around 12.30 pm, said officials.

Others at the construction site alerted the fire brigade, which rushed them to the state-run JJ hospital. However, doctors declared them dead, said an official.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and local police have reached the spot and a probe is underway, said a police official.

