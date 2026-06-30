4 Killed, 8 Injured In Collision Between Jeeps In Bihar: Cops

At least four persons were killed and eight others were injured when their jeeps collided head-on in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the early hours on NH-31 in Singhaul area.

The deceased have been identified as Rishabh Kumar (26), Sunny Kumar (24), Himanshu Kumar (22) and Raja Kumar (21).

Speaking to reporters, Singhaul Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Kumar said, "The incident took place near Angrezi Dhala on NH-31 when two jeeps collided head-on in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. According to locals, three persons died on the spot and another one succumbed to injuries during treatment. A total of eight persons have been injured in the incident." The injured persons were taken to the nearest government hospital, he said, adding that the matter is being further examined.

Three of the deceased were friends travelling to Simaria to take a holy dip in the Ganga on the occasion of 'Purnima', while the fourth victim was a member of a wedding party heading to Vinodpur in Singhaul police station area, he said.

Police said the impact of the collision was so severe that both vehicles were extensively damaged.

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