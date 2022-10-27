4 Charged For Blackmailing Woman With Obscene Video In Uttar Pradesh: Cops

The incident took place 20 days ago police said. (Representational)

A woman here has accused four people of blackmailing her and making a obscene video of hers viral on social media, police said on Thursday.

The woman, in her complaint to the Kokhraj police, has alleged that they had called her to a school on the pretext of providing her a job and she had been given a cold drink laced with an intoxicant, police said.

The incident took place 20 days ago, they said, adding that she has also alleged that there was an attempt to rape her in a car.

On Thursday, a case was registered against the four people - three men and a woman who is the niece one of the suspects - for blackmailing and posting the video on social media, Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

In her complaint, the victim said 20 days ago, one of the suspects, belonging to Muratganj in the Kokhraj police station area, had called her through his niece on the pretext of giving her a job in the school.

The woman said when she reached Muratganj, she was given a cold drink laced with an intoxicant.

The victim in her complaint said when her condition started deteriorating, he and the others took her to the car for dropping her to her house. On the way, they made an obscene video of hers and also tried to rape her, according to the complaint.

She claimed that she somehow managed to escape and reach home. Then, the accused who belongs Muratganj started blackmailing her by threatening to make the video viral on social media.

The woman said when she did not listen to him, he posted the video on social media.

The matter is being investigated and action will be taken on the basis evidence, Singh said.

