4 Arrested For Raping Maharashtra Teen, 2 On The Run: Cops

A case of rape and other offences was registered, said police. (Representational)

Four persons were detained for allegedly raping a minor girl in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, while search was on for two accused, a police official said on Thursday.

A case of rape and other offences was registered under Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act on the complaint of the 14-year-old victim, the Satara police station official said.

"Four persons have been detained. Two accused are on the run and efforts are on to nab them," Inspector Prashant Potdar said.

