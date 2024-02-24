36% Rajya Sabha Candidates Declared Criminal Cases Against Themselves: Report

Moreover, the analysis delved into the financial backgrounds of the candidates (Representational)

Thirty-six percent of Rajya Sabha candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves while the average assets of candidates analysed stood at Rs 127.81 crore, according to poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR and the National Election Watch analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 58 out of the 59 candidates in the fray for 56 seats in 15 states. The Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled for February 27.

Congress candidate from Karnataka G C Chandrashekar was omitted from the analysis due to poorly scanned documents.

The analysis found that 36 percent of the scrutinised candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Additionally, 17 percent of these individuals face serious criminal charges with one candidate having cases related to attempted murder.

According to the analysis, eight (27 percent) out of 30 BJP candidates, six (67 percent) out of nine Congress candidates, one (25 percent) out of four TMC candidates, two (67 percent) out of three SP candidates, one (33 percent) out of three YSRCP candidates, one (50 percent) out of two RJD nominees, one (50 percent) out of two BJD candidates, and one (100 percent) BRS candidate have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Moreover, the analysis delved into the financial backgrounds of the candidates.

Approximately 21 percent of the candidates are billionaires, boasting of assets exceeding Rs 100 crore. The average assets of Rajya Sabha candidates stand at Rs 127.81 crore.

Congress nominee from Himachal Pradesh Abhishek Manu Singhvi with total assets worth Rs 1,872 crore, Samajwadi Party nominee from Uttar Pradesh Jaya Amitabh Bachchan with assets worth Rs 1,578 crore and JD(S) nominee from Karnataka Kupendra Reddy with assets amounting to Rs 871 crore are among the top three weathiest candidates, according to the analysis.

Among the poorest candidates are BJP's Madhya Pradesh candidate Balyogi Umesh Nath with assets worth over Rs 47 lakh, BJP's West Bengal candidate Samik Bhattacharya with assets worth Rs 1 crore and BJP's Uttar Pradesh candidate Sangita with assets worth Rs 1 crore.

While 17 percent of the candidates have educational qualifications ranging from 5th pass to 12th pass, a significant 79 percent hold graduate or higher degrees.

A majority (76 percent) of the candidates fall in the 51-70 age group with a smaller proportion (16 percent) in the 31-50 age group. Only 19 percent of the candidates are women, according to the analysis.

