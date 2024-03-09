BJP Names Pradip Varma As Jharkhand Candidate For Rajya Sabha Polls

Pradip Varma will file his nomination on March 11

Jharkhand BJP general secretary Pradip Varma will be the party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls in the state, party spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said here on Saturday.

Mr Varma will file his nomination on March 11. The biennial elections to two Rajya Sabha seats from the state will be held on March 21, an official said.

Two Rajya Sabha MPs from the state - Samir Oraon of the BJP and Diraj Prasad Sahu of the Congress - will complete their tenure on May 3, necessitating the conduct of fresh elections to fill up the posts.

The nominations, which started from March 4, will conclude on March 11, an election official said. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 14.

The polling will be held between 9 am and 4 pm on March 21 on the Jharkhand assembly premises. The counting of votes will be held on the same day at 5 pm, the official said.

