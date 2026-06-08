Bhagwant Mann Hands Over Appointment Letters To 355 Government Employees

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state has not witnessed a single paper leak incident since his government came to power in 2022, even as 93 exam papers were leaked in the country since 2017.

Speaking at an event where he handed over appointment letters to 355 employees newly recruited to different government departments, Mann asserted that his administration conducted exams in a transparent manner and gave jobs on merit.

Highlighting the state government's vision for empowerment of youth, Mann said opportunities were being created to encourage young people to stay, grow and succeed in Punjab.

He said reverse migration has begun in the state, a pathway has been created for regularisation of 65,000 contractual employees, and major investments have been made in skill development through 25 new ITIs and the upgradation of 13 existing institutes.

Drawing parallels between the recruitment process adopted by his government and the situation elsewhere in the country, Mann said, "Our Central government could not conduct a NEET exam. Since 2017, question papers of around 93 examinations have been leaked across the country. Such incidents involving major examinations, including NEET, have disappointed and demoralised lakhs of youths." However, he said, not a single such incident took place in Punjab since his government came to power in 2022. Meritorious students are getting opportunities because an honest government is working in the state, he said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process and suspected paper leak.

Mann said his administration has so far provided 67,037 government jobs completely on merit and every appointment was made without corruption, nepotism or favouritism.

Mann said Punjab has witnessed a remarkable transformation in the education sector.

"When our government assumed office, Punjab was ranked 27th in the country in school education. Today, according to NITI Aayog, Punjab is the number one state in school education, surpassing states like Kerala. This was made possible by our investment in strengthening government schools and the creation of world-class educational infrastructure," he said.

Schools across Punjab are now equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and modern infrastructure, creating an environment that encourages learning, innovation and excellence, he said.

Mann said government schools in Punjab now have teachers with world-class training.

"Our principals and education officers have received world-class training in Singapore. Head teachers have undergone advanced training at IIM Ahmedabad. Primary teachers have received specialised training at Turku University in Finland," he said, adding that the objective behind facilitating this was to enhance the expertise of teachers so that students in government schools receive the highest quality education.

Mann said the Punjab government has established 118 'Schools of Eminence' for children from ordinary and underprivileged backgrounds.

"These Schools of Eminence are creating opportunities that were previously unavailable to many students. Students from private schools are now taking admission in these schools. This is proof of the trust people have developed in the government education system," he said.

The chief minister said students in these institutions are being provided specialised coaching for Armed Forces preparatory programmes, and competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE, CLAT and NIFT.

"We are preparing our children not merely to pass examinations but to compete successfully at the national level and secure leadership positions in every field," he said.

On technical education and skill development, the chief minister said his government is making determined efforts to create a highly skilled and future-ready workforce capable of meeting the demands of modern industries and emerging technologies.

"We have undertaken transformative initiatives to strengthen technical education and enhance the employability of the youth. Construction of 25 new Industrial Training Institutes is currently underway. At the same time, 13 existing ITIs are being upgraded with better infrastructure and modern facilities," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)