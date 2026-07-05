Amid Row, Devotees Asked to Remove IDs With Bhagwant Mann's Photo At Golden Temple

A day before the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) convened a Panthic congregation over the controversial viral video involving Bhagwant Mann, devotees arriving at the Golden Temple under the Punjab government's 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana' were asked to remove identity cards carrying the Punjab chief minister's photograph before entering the shrine.

Videos from the Golden Temple on Saturday showed SGPC volunteers requesting devotees to either remove or cover the identity cards displaying Mann's photograph before proceeding towards the sanctum. The development comes against the backdrop of the Akal Takht's recent declaration branding Mann as "Guru Dokhi" (one who has insulted the Guru) and "Khalsa Panth Virodhi" (opposed to the Khalsa Panth).

The devotees were part of the Punjab government's pilgrimage scheme, under which senior citizens are taken to various religious destinations. The identity cards issued under the scheme prominently feature the photograph of the chief minister.

The SGPC has called a Panthic congregation on Sunday to discuss the fallout of the viral video in which Mann was seen inside the Golden Temple complex during the inauguration of the SGPC's newly established viewing gallery. The video triggered a major controversy after it showed Mann speaking while seated in an area traditionally reserved for Sikh religious discourse, drawing sharp objections from Sikh bodies and religious leaders.

The Akal Takht took serious note of the incident and issued a directive declaring Mann "Guru Dokhi" and "Khalsa Panth Virodhi." It also asked the Punjab government to amend the relevant law within 30 days to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The Panthic gathering on Sunday is expected to deliberate on the controversy and discuss the future course of action in light of the Akal Takht's directives and the larger concerns raised by Sikh religious bodies.