350-km Chase, 2-Hour Hostage Drama: Chhattisgarh Cop Stabbed By Ex Army Man

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tomesh Verma, posted in the Naxal-affected Jagargunda area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, was brutally attacked with a knife in broad daylight in Dantewada. The assailants who allegedly travelled nearly 350 kilometres from Durg with a single motive tracked the officer, entered his car and carried out an assault rooted in an old rivalry.

DSP Verma sustained serious injuries to his face, neck and head and was rushed to the Dantewada district hospital, where doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable.

According to police sources, DSP Verma had arrived in Dantewada for official work and had gone to the Sessions Court. Accused Ramashankar Sahu, a retired army man, and Rajnisha Verma, both residents of Durg district, had been following his movements. Investigators say the two had trailed the DSP from Durg to Dantewada, covering a distance of around 350 km, allegedly to execute the attack.

After a brief conversation outside the court premises, both accused reportedly entered the DSP's car. Moments later, the situation turned dramatic. Police said the woman suddenly pulled out a knife and held the officer hostage, forcing him to keep driving. For nearly two hours, the DSP was allegedly kept at knifepoint as the car moved around the city.

As the vehicle reached near a vehicle showroom, the retired army man allegedly launched a sudden knife attack, slashing the DSP's neck. Blood began to gush from the wound, and the injured officer managed to step out of the car in an attempt to save himself. The violent attack in the middle of the road caused chaos, with passersby panicking at the sight.

In a desperate act of self-defence, DSP Verma drew his service revolver. Meanwhile, Dantewada police, alerted about the attack, rushed to the spot and overpowered both the accused. The knife used in the assault has been recovered, and both the man and woman have been taken into custody.

Dantewada SP Gaurav Roy confirmed that the injured officer is out of danger and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

In a dramatic twist, police have revealed that the woman involved in the attack is the same person who had earlier filed a rape case against DSP Verma. She had lodged a complaint at Mohan Nagar police station in Durg on December 20, 2024, alleging that the DSP entered her house, raped her and assaulted her. As per the FIR, the alleged incident took place on August 31, 2024. The case is currently pending before the court.