30 Years On The Run, Criminal-Turned-Actor Arrested In Haryana: Police

A criminal, who was absconding for about 30 years and had become a movie actor during that time, was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana police on Monday.

A proclaimed offender, Omprakash alias Pasa, is an ex-army man who was dismissed from service in 1988.

"The accused started working in the local films of Uttar Pradesh and since 2007 he had played the role as an artist in 28 movies like Takraav, Dabang Chora U.P. and Jhatka", a spokesman of Haryana Police said here on Monday.

He said that Omprakash, a resident of Naraina under police station Samalkha in district Panipat, was wanted in multiple cases of murder and theft.

Acting on specific inputs, the crackdown was made by a team of STF Gurugram from Harbans Nagar, Ghaziabad where the accused was residing under a changed identity to evade police arrest.

"The preliminary probe also revealed that Omprakash came into the crime world in 1984 after being marked absent from the Signal Corps of the Army. He was dismissed from service in the year 1988," he said.

In 1992, he killed a man by stabbing him during a robbery and escaped. A case has been registered in this regard in the Bhiwani district. He changed his name and address and started living in Harbans Nagar, Ghaziabad, said the spokesman.

The accused will be handed over to the Sadar police station, Bhiwani for further action.

Among other cases registered against the accused include a car theft case in the year 1986 in Sonepat, motorcycle theft in the year 1990 in Panipat along with two cases registered in Rajasthan, he added.