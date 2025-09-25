30-Year-Old Mother, Infant Die After Falling From Rooftop In Bhopal

A tragic accident in Bhopal's Nishatpura police station area claimed the lives of a 30-year-old woman and her 11-month-old daughter on September 24, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Rajvansh Colony, a residential neighbourhood near the Mittal Institute of Technology.

According to police sources, the deceased, identified as Gauri Sisodiya, had gone to the rooftop of her house with her infant daughter.

For reasons yet to be determined, both fell from the rooftop. Locals who witnessed or heard the incident immediately alerted the police and called for an ambulance.

The injured mother and child were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Gauri Sisodiya dead on arrival.

Her daughter, who was critically injured, succumbed during treatment.

A post-mortem examination of both bodies was conducted on Thursday morning. Inspector Sanjay Singh, the officer-in-charge of Nishatpura police station, confirmed that the site was inspected and statements from nearby residents are being recorded.

"This is an extremely tragic incident. We are investigating every possible angle to understand how this fall occurred," he said.

Preliminary observations suggest that the rooftop lacked a protective boundary wall, which may have contributed to the fall.

However, police officers have stated that the exact cause remains unclear and the investigation is on-going. The sudden loss has left the Sisodiya family in deep mourning.

Neighbours described Gauri as a calm and responsible woman who was devoted to her daughter's care.

The incident has shocked the entire locality, prompting calls for better rooftop safety in residential buildings.

Police have appealed to the public for any information that might help clarify the circumstances of the fall. Anyone with relevant details is urged to contact Nishatpura police station.

As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to review structural safety norms in the area to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

An official said that further updates will be shared once the inquiry concludes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)