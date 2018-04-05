3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Dumped In A Box By Teen Neighbour In UP The girl was alone at home on Monday when the man offered her chocolates and brought her to his house

After allegedly raping her, the accused dumped the crying child in a box and fled. Rampur, Uttar Pradesh: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and then locked inside a box by her 18-year-old neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, police said. The accused has been arrested.



The girl was alone at home on Monday when the man offered her chocolates and brought her to his house. After allegedly raping her, he dumped the crying child in a box and fled. When the neighbours heard her screams, they rushed to his house, but didn't find him there. They were shocked to see the girl locked in a box. They informed the police who later arrested the man.



"The accused realised that her parents were away. He lured the child with a chocolate and took her to his house. As the child started screaming and crying in pain, he got scared and fled. The neighbours rescued the child," police said.



A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). Further Investivations are on.



(With inputs from ANI)



