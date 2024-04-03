3-Time Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor Files Nomination For 4th Bid

Shashi Tharoor arrived at the district collectorate this afternoon with senior party leaders

Senior Congress leader and three-time Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor filed his nomination today from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency for the fourth consecutive time in the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Tharoor arrived at the district collectorate this afternoon with senior party leaders, including MLA M Vincent, former minister VS Sivakumar, and Thiruvananthapuram district Congress chief Palode Ravi and other workers.

He shook hands with people and exchanged pleasantries on his way to the Collectorate complex. Some party activists draped shawls around him and expressed their support.

Before filing his nomination, Mr Tharoor prayed at the famed shrines in the constituency, including the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple and the Pazhavangadi Ganapathi Temple.

With senior CPI leader and former Thiruvananthapuram MP Pannian Raveendran and BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar as his challengers, the high-profile constituency is set for a fierce three-cornered battle in the crucial polls.

Shashi Tharoor, a former UN diplomat, began his journey in electoral politics, winning Thiruvananthapuram in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

He scored a hat-trick in the 2019 general elections with a margin of 99,989 votes over his nearest rival.

Polling will be held on April 26 in Kerala for all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

