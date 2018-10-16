3 Terrorists Stole Rifles, Wanted To Kill Parkash Singh Badal, Say Police

Punjab Chief Minister has assured full protection to Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Three men arrested for looting police rifles in Muzaffarnagar were plotting to kill former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, a police official said.

Amrat Singh, Gurjan and Karan Singh, linked to terrorist group Khalistan Liberation Front, were wanted for looting rifles and ammunition from two policemen on October 2 in UP's Shamli district. The two policemen were injured in the attack.

The three accused were later arrested after an encounter and the rifles were recovered from a gurdwara, but two members of the gang are still missing, Additional Director General of Police, Parshant Kumar said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had looted the rifles to kill Mr Badal during one of his political rallies, he said. Further investigation of the case has been handed over to the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the ADG said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has assured full protection to Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal in view of an increased threat perception.

UP Director General of Police OP Singh told PTI that he has directed his men to mount effective vigil against terrorists operating in the state and to "destroy such modules".

"A complete surveillance has been ordered against such activities in our state. The intelligence set up has been geared up and special directions have been issued. We are in touch with the Punjab Police with regard to this case and related terror activities," the DGP said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police announced an award of Rs 50,000 for the police team which arrested the accused.