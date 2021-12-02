3 Terror Associates Involved In Grenade Attack Arrested In Kashmir

The three persons were arrested at a checkpoint in Baramulla district. File

Security forces have busted a terror module of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested three terrorist associates involved in Palhallan grenade attack, a police spokesperson said today.

Police, along with Army and SSB personnel, established a joint motor vehicle checkpoint at Wussan in Pattan area of Baramulla district and intercepted three suspicious individuals who tried to flee from the spot after noticing the joint party, the spokesperson said.

He said the three were apprehended by security forces. They were identified as Asif Ahmad Reshi, Mehrajudin Dar and Faisal Habib Lone, all the residents of Gund Jehangir in neighbouring Bandipora district.

"Investigation and technical leads revealed that the arrested persons are working as terror associates of LeT and were involved in a recent grenade attack at Palhallan on November 17, 2021," he said.

The spokesperson said on the disclosure of the arrested persons, two grenades were recovered.

"Investigations also revealed that the arrested persons were given instructions by the terrorists across the border and aim behind the attacks was to create an atmosphere of fear and chaos and to draw reaction against Kashmiri youth outside the UT," he added.

