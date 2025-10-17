3 Soldiers Hurt After Terrorists Fire At Assam Base, Army Fires Back

Three soldiers were injured in an attack on an Army base in eastern Assam's Tinsukia district shortly after midnight.

The Army said 'unidentified terrorists' opened fire on Kakopathar Company from a moving vehicle. The Army also said troops on duty responded immediately and effectively, while being cautious to avoid collateral damage to civilian houses in the area.

The immediate response forced the terrorists to abandon the attack and flee, the Army said, adding a search operation has been launched to track down and capture them.

Sources told NDTV the terrorists were from banned terror group ULFA (I), or the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), and used grenade launchers and automatic rifles.

This region of Assam used to feature often in news headlines due to significant terrorist activities but, for the past several years, the area has been peaceful.

No ULFA (I) activity has been reported.

This morning's attack, sources said, may have been in response to recent operations in the Indo-Myanmar area in which some ULFA terrorists were shot.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, an Assam Rifles CoB, or Company Operating Base, in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district was attacked. Two soldiers were injured in the strike attributed to terrorists from the NSCN-KY (A), a faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland.

Also yesterday, another Assam Rifles camp was attacked, this time near Manmao in Changlang district. Police sources said a combined team of NSCN (K-YA) and ULFA (I).

Two personnel were injured.