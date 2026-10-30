3 Rescued After Under-Construction Building Collapses In UP's Bulandshahr

An under-construction two-storey building collapsed in Chhatari town of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district early Friday, trapping three people under the debris.

Rescue teams responded swiftly and managed to pull all three victims, including a woman, out safely. Police officials said the woman is in stable condition, while the two injured men were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary reports, the building suddenly collapsed at around 1 a.m. while construction work was underway. The collapse triggered panic in the area, prompting local residents to alert the authorities. Soon after, police personnel, district administration officials, firefighters, and teams from the SDRF and NDRF reached the site and launched a rescue operation.

An Additional District Magistrate (ADM) from the Finance and Revenue Department said authorities received information that three people were trapped beneath the rubble of the collapsed structure in the Chhatari police station area. Emergency response teams, including the fire department, NDRF, MDRV unit, and local administration, were immediately deployed to the location.

During the rescue operation, all three victims, comprising one woman and two men, were successfully extracted from the debris. While the woman did not sustain serious injuries, the two men were sent to a medical facility for immediate care.

Photo Credit: PTI

The ADM further stated that SDRF personnel and a Multi-Disaster Response Vehicle from neighbouring Aligarh district were also called in to assist. Rescue efforts were carried out through coordinated action involving the police, administration, and fire department. NDRF teams also conducted a canine search at the site to ensure no one else remained trapped.

Earlier, on October 26, two people died after slabs of a building collapsed at Milan Garden in the Harsh Vihar area of Northeast Delhi.

The victims, who were trapped under the debris, were rescued and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The incident occurred when a new floor was being constructed above an old house. During the construction work, a portion of the existing roof gave way, causing the newly laid slab above it to collapse as well, trapping two people under the rubble.

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