3 Prisoners Click Selfie, Upload It On Facebook From Uttar Pradesh Prison The Muzaffarnagar jail superintendent said all three of them are accused of murder and attempted to murder.

Share EMAIL PRINT Phone used for taking the selfie yesterday had been seized (Representational) Muzaffarnagar: Three prisoners untertrail, lodged in the district jail in Muzaffarnagar, have been charged for clicking a selfie and uploading it on a social networking site from within the jail premises, the police said today.



The smartphone used for taking the photograph and uploading it on Facebook yesterday has been seized, the district magistrate said, adding a case into this incident has been registered against the three prisoners.



The jail superintendent said all three of them are accused of murder and attempted to murder.



A few days ago, a lawyer was arrested for carrying mobile phone to his client lodged in the jail.



