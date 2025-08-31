Advertisement
'Neglected' By Husband, Uttar Pradesh Woman Murders Him In His Sleep

During interrogation, Kavita told police that she strangled her husband to death while he was sleeping.

  • Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a woman for allegedly strangling her husband to death in his sleep
  • The incident occurred on August 29, and the accused, Kavita (30), was arrested on Saturday
  • During interrogation, Kavita told police that she strangled Sanjay to death while he was sleeping
Police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar have arrested a woman for allegedly strangling her husband to death in his sleep for neglecting her over his first wife, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on August 29, and the accused, Kavita (30), was arrested on Saturday.

"Sanjay Kumar (40) was killed by his second wife, Kavita," said Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Chand Bhagel, adding the police were alerted about the crime by the victim's father, Bhopal Singh.

During interrogation, Kavita told police that she strangled Sanjay to death while he was sleeping. She also said that Sanjay was "neglecting" her over his first wife.

Sanjay and Kavita got married in 2000. His first wife lives in his native village of Tanda Majra.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

