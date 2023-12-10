3 Of Family Killed After Being Hit By Car On Lucknow-Agra Expressway: Cops

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination (Representational)

Three people of a family were killed and six others were injured when they were hit by a car while waiting for a bus on the Lucknow-Agra expressway on Sunday, the police said.

According to police, the victims along with other family members were on their way to attend a marriage function.

"Nine persons were waiting for a bus on the Agra-Lucknow expressway when a car hit them in the Arwakatra Police station area on Sunday," Circle officer (CO) Ashok Kumar said.

"One Raman Singh (40) of Nagla Pahadi village of the area, his niece Aaradhy (8), and his daughter Gungun (10) were killed in the accident. Six others have been injured and are admitted to a hospital," the CO said.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination and detained the car's driver, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)