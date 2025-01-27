2 Siblings, Parents Among 4 Killed In Lucknow-Agra Expressway Accident

A Delhi couple and their two children were killed in a road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the Fatehabad area, police said on Monday.

The deceased, residents of Uttam Nagar in the national capital, were returning home after taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 am on Monday, police said.

Omprakash Singh, 42, was at the wheel when he lost control of the car. The vehicle jumped the road divider and crashed into a truck coming from the opposite side of the expressway, they added.

Singh, his wife Purnima, 34, their daughter Ahana, 12, and four-year-old son Vinayak died on the spot, Assistant Commissioner of Police Amar Deep said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the family has been informed, he added.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver might have dozed off leading to the accident," the officer said.

