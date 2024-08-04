Driver Falls Asleep, Car Rams Bus On Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 7 Killed

The bus carrying about 60 passengers was coming from Rae Bareli, said cops.

At least seven people were killed in a collision between a Delhi-bound double-decker bus and a car on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah late last night.

The bus carrying about 60 passengers was coming from Rae Bareli, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma. The victims included four bus passengers and three who were in the car.

The incident occurred around 12:30 am.

The driver of the car had allegedly fallen asleep on the wheels and lost control, said the senior cop. It rammed the bus and it veered into a ditch on the side of the expressway. While six people died in the accident, about 20-25 passengers were injured and hospitalised.

Visuals showed cops and rescuers trying to retrieve the injured passengers from a damaged structure of the bus.

The SSP said the government is making sure that best treatment is being given to the admitted people.

"Rescue operations are also being made for the other people. We are making all possible efforts to make sure that all the other people reach their destinations," ANI quoted him as saying.