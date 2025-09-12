3 Of A Family Die In Sikkim Landslide, Granddaughter, 7, Rescued Alive

A landslide struck Upper Rimbi in West Sikkim's Yangthang constituency around midnight, claiming three lives and leaving three others missing. The incident occurred amid continuous heavy rainfall in the region.

According to police reports, three members of the family died on the spot. The victims have been identified as Bhim Prasad Limboo (53), his sister Anita Limboo (46), and his son-in-law Bimal Rai (50).

In a miraculous turn, Limboo's 7-year-old granddaughter Anjal Rai was rescued.

Sikkim | 3 dead, 3 missing in landslide. Search and rescue operations are underway. There has been heavy rainfall in the region pic.twitter.com/CkYbbFKGsG — NDTV (@ndtv) September 12, 2025

Two other injured women were also pulled from the landslide in the rescue operation. Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans, disaster management personnel, and local villagers build a temporary tree log bridge over the flooded Hume River to access the victims.

Both women were rushed to the District Hospital in Geyzing. However, one later died because of her injuries. The other remains in critical condition.

Minister for Buildings and Housing and Labour Department, Bhim Hang Limboo, who is also the local MLA, arrived at the site around 2:00 am to oversee the rescue operations.

Search efforts are ongoing for the three missing persons. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable zones to remain alert as heavy rainfall continues across the region.

