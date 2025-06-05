Tourists Airlifted From North Sikkim As Rescue Ops Continue In Phases

Nearly 1,500 tourists were stranded in the popular North Sikkim destinations of Lachen and Lachung after the Phidang bridge -considered the region's lifeline - was severely damaged. The situation was further complicated by a landslide in Chhaten Army camp near Lachen, making road evacuation impossible.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang underscored that only the Lachen and Lachung sectors are closed to visitors now. "Sikkim continues to welcome tourists. All six districts, not just Mangan, have beautiful destinations open for travel," the Chief Minister said, urging tourists to explore the rest of the state.

While all tourists in Lachung were successfully evacuated earlier, rescue operations in Lachen had to be carried out by air. The evacuation is currently being conducted in phases, with half of the stranded tourists airlifted on Tuesday and the rest being flown out today.

The first air sorties were deployed from the army helipad in Chhaten, where both tourists and military personnel are being rescued. They are being transported to the Greenfield Airport in Pakyong.

The Chief Minister also addressed recent misinformation surrounding infrastructure damage in the region. It was previously reported that five bridges were washed away during the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF). However, he clarified that these bridges were actually damaged during this year's monsoon due to unusually heavy rainfall.

Mr Tamang added that the state, with support from the central government, is committed to long-term development and is focusing on rebuilding and strengthening all vulnerable bridges across Sikkim to prevent future disruptions.

Despite the temporary setback in North Sikkim, officials emphasised that the rest of the state remains safe, accessible for tourists.

Following heavy rainfall and multiple landslides, over 1,700 tourists stranded in North Sikkim have been safely evacuated, the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department confirmed. While the Chungthang sub-division remains cut off, Lachen still retains limited connectivity. Most evacuations from Lachung were done via Phidang, while over 60 tourists from Lachen were airlifted. The final group of tourists is expected to reach Pakyong by tomorrow.

In a press conference on June 5, Additional Secretary of the department, C Subhakar Rao reassured that tourism across Sikkim remains unaffected, with destinations outside the North district fully operational. Of Sikkim's 200 tourist destinations, only 25-30 are in North Sikkim. Popular alternatives like Yuksom and Geyzing in West Sikkim are witnessing increased footfall and near-full occupancy.

Tourism officials emphasized that permits to restricted areas are not being issued, and movement is carefully regulated with multiple checkpoints. Despite weather challenges, tourist safety remains the top priority.

"There is no drop in tourist flow," said Mr Rao. "We urge tourists not to cancel their plans. Sikkim is safe and ready to welcome visitors, except for a small affected region."

