Army Leads Search And Rescue Operations In North Sikkim, 6 Still Missing

The Indian Army is leading searches to look for missing officers, men, and their family members following the massive landslide in Chaten in North Sikkim.

Following the devastating landslide that struck North Sikkim, the Army is also working relentlessly under extreme weather and hazardous terrain conditions to assist residents and stranded tourists.

Lachen village, the main hub for tourism in the region, has been completely cut off. The Army has established foot connectivity to the village and reached out to 113 stranded tourists, who will be evacuated soon.

Air Force helicopters are also tirelessly undertaking Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. On Tuesday, 34 tourists, including two US nationals, were successfully airlifted by military helicopters from landslide-struck Chaten region. The first group of stranded people landed safely at Pakyong greenfield airport.

Among those rescued were injured army personnel currently undergoing medical treatment, their family members, and tourists. The first sortie by the helicopter carried 30 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to help in rescue in North Sikkim. These teams are equipped with satellite phones and other emergency supplies.

Meanwhile, search operations continue with urgency to locate the six individuals still missing after the landslide struck a military camp at Chaten.

The missing persons include Lieutenant Colonel Pritpal Singh Sandhu, Subedar Dharamveer, Naik Sunilal Muchahary, Sepoy Sainudheen PK, Squadron Leader Aarti Sandhu (Retd), wife of Lieutenant Colonel Sandhu, and their daughter Miss Amayra Sandhu. The Army has deployed specialised teams and engineering equipment; however, the ongoing efforts have been significantly hampered by extremely bad weather, unstable ground, and the challenging high-altitude terrain.

The Army says it remains unwavering in its commitment - every life matters, and every effort to locate the missing persons continues.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang held a high-level meeting on the situation. He said, "Today, I convened a high-level meeting with the Chief Secretary and senior officials from the Planning and Land and Revenue Departments to take stock of the concerning situation in Mangan district. What is unfolding is truly heartbreaking. Our people are facing immense hardship due to this natural calamity, and my heart goes out to every family affected."

"I have directed all departments to act swiftly and in close coordination with the NDRF, SDRF, BRO, TAAS, and other concerned agencies to ensure that rescue and relief operations are carried out without delay. Every possible effort is being made to reach those in need," Prem Singh Tamang added.

Appealing for patience and calm, the Chief Minister said, "I sincerely urge all residents and tourists not to panic. Trust that your government is doing everything within its power to manage the situation and protect lives. We are with you at every step, and we will not rest until safety and normalcy are restored."

"In these trying times, I appeal for unity, strength, and cooperation from everyone. Let us stand together as one family, and we will overcome this challenge with courage and compassion," Mr Tamang said, seeking cooperation of those affected by the landslides.