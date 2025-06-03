34 Airlifted From North Sikkim After Landslide, More Rescuers Flown In

Two Mi-17 V5 helicopters rescued 34 people from Chhaten and Lachen villages in Sikkim's Magan district, with road commute dampened by a major landslide on June 1.

The first group of stranded people landed safely at Pakyong greenfield airport.

Among those rescued were injured army personnel currently undergoing medical treatment, their family members, and tourists.

The first sortie by the helicopter carried 30 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to help in rescue in North Sikkim. These teams are equipped with satellite phones and other emergency supplies.

According to Pravakar Rai, Director of Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), 112 tourists are still stranded in Lachen.

"Plans were made to rescue them on foot or through vehicle today, but a landslide yesterday badly damaged the road from Lachen to Chhaten, which also claimed the lives of three soldiers," Mr Rai said.

The SSDMA is working closely with Mangan district officials and residents in Lachen to restore the road connection to Chhaten.

The authorities are looking at possible walking routes from Lachen to Chhaten, where there is a helipad. From Chhaten, the tourists can be taken to safety by helicopter.

Incessant rainfall and a cloudburst in northern Sikkim on the night of May 30-31 triggered widespread devastation, severely damaging critical roads and bridges. The River Teesta surged by 35-40 feet, snapping regional connectivity.