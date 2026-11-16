3 Men Open Fire At Property Dealer's Office In Punjab, Injure His Brother

A property dealer's office in Punjab's Patiala district came under attack on Monday, leaving his brother injured. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, with footage showing three armed assailants arriving at the spot and opening fire.

The incident took place near the Kohli Transport establishment associated with Patiala MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli at Safawadi Gate. The injured has been identified as Gunveer, brother of property dealer Sukhwinder Singh alias Gagu, who runs a property consultancy business under the name of Ek Onkar Property Advisor. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment after sustaining a bullet injury.

According to preliminary information, Sukhwinder had allegedly been receiving extortion threats for nearly a year in the name of gangster Ravi Mahi. It is suspected that the attack may have been carried out after the alleged extortion demand went unmet. However, the exact motive behind the firing and the involvement of any gang members are yet to be established.

The CCTV footage has emerged as a crucial piece of evidence in the case. It reportedly shows three young men firing multiple rounds at the property dealer's premises. Initial information also suggests that one of the attackers may have sustained injuries during the exchange of fire. Police are investigating this angle as well.

Following the incident, police teams reached the spot and launched an investigation. Officials are examining the CCTV footage to identify the attackers and establish the sequence of events. Police are also probing the alleged extortion threats and possible links to gangster Ravi.

Statements from property dealer Sukhwinder and SHO Kotwali Amanpal Singh Virk are expected to shed further light on the incident.